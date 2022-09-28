MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.51

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 82579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.