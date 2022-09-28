MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.79 and last traded at $64.79. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.03.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.23% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.