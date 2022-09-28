M&T Bank’s (MTB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $187.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.57.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,705. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.98. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

