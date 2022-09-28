MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $52,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after buying an additional 628,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

