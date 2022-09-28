MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 638.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $182.03 and a one year high of $285.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

