MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 56,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,991,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 41.0% during the second quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $313.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.25 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.