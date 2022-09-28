MV Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

