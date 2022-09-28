NAFTY Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112,880.00 (NAFTY)

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, NAFTY has traded 80% higher against the US dollar. NAFTY has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAFTY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010942 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071671 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00156426 BTC.
About NAFTY
NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
NAFTY Coin Trading
