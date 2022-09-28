Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $10.17

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $11.11. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 35,111 shares traded.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Up 15.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 18.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 76.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 98,938 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 3.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $411,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.