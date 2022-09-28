Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $10.17

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $11.11. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 35,111 shares traded.
Nano-X Imaging Trading Up 15.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
