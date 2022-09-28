Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NBO opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.24.
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
