Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBO opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

