NeuLion (TSE:NLN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

NeuLion, Inc. (TSE:NLN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as high as C$1.11. NeuLion shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 3,382,379 shares changing hands.
NeuLion Stock Performance
NeuLion Company Profile
NeuLion, Inc provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content.
