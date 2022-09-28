New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.77. New Gold shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 8,009 shares.

New Gold Stock Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $556.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

