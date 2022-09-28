New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 171,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,174. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

