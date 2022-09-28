NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NewLake Capital Partners stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. NewLake Capital Partners has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Get NewLake Capital Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of NewLake Capital Partners from $38.00 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.