Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and $4.01 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,708 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

