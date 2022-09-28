Nexalt Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (XLT)

Nexalt (XLT) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Nexalt coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexalt has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nexalt has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $35,968.00 worth of Nexalt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexalt Coin Profile

Nexalt (CRYPTO:XLT) uses the hashing algorithm. Nexalt’s total supply is 39,112,951 coins and its circulating supply is 41,921,361 coins. Nexalt’s official Twitter account is @NexaltOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexalt is nexalt.org.

Nexalt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexalt is a fork of Litecoin.Nexalt proposes a cryptocurrency coin based on MLC.MLC is an acronym for Multi-Level-Coin and is an idea that integrates the concept of Multi-Level-Marketing in a decentralizedmannerIt is obvious that Nexalt is implementing MLC concepts to unify best features of MLM and crypto. This combination is acquired by applying Proof-of-Network in Nexalt.Nexalt uses MLC in Litecoin as a tool to make the crypto asset more valuable and marketable for the crypto community.Proof of network (PoN) refers to the existence of a network. In this decentralized network of cryptocurrency, no one can join without a referral link that confirms a new user's identity. Although every user is identified, it does not authorize any user or central authority in the network. This proof of network enables the user to receive marketing, staking, or mining rewards through multiple levels of the network.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexalt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexalt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexalt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

