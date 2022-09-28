NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.62. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 2,790,047 shares traded.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

