Next Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares during the quarter. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund comprises approximately 3.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 111.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 85,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of AFT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 1,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,384. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

