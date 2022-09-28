Next Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $219.24. The stock had a trading volume of 249,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,408. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

