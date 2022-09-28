Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $249,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in BRT Apartments by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $383.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $69,035.70. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,039,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,473,587.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 11,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,050,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,164,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $69,035.70. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,039,628 shares in the company, valued at $65,473,587.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,520 shares of company stock worth $681,272 in the last three months. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.