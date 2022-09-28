Next Capital Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

SCHA stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. 60,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,502. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

