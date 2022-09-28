Next Capital Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $386,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,381. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.