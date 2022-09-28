NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 184,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,668,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.72. The company had a trading volume of 336,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,249. The company has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.48.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.