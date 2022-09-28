Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.30

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 92348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 75.97%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

