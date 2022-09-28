Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.30

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 92348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 75.97%.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.
Further Reading
