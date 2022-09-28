Northland Capital Management LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

