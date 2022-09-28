Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 10005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.68 million and a PE ratio of 93.75.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

