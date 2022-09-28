NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.74

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 9904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

