Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Nucor Trading Up 1.8 %

Nucor stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 28.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor



Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

