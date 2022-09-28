Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.