Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $14.92 on Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $163.08 million and $5.69 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $14.92 or 0.00075796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,930,465 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

