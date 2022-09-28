Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Up 133.9% in September

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the August 31st total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,871. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,285,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

