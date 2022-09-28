Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %
MRVFF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. 41,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 155.59% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter.
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.
