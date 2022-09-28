NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $121.85

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $121.85 and last traded at $126.02, with a volume of 232710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.36. The company has a market capitalization of $311.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

