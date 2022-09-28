Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.60

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 2.60 and last traded at 2.60, with a volume of 193290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 3.40 and its 200 day moving average is 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 183.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

