Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, an increase of 2,086.1% from the August 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,945.7 days.

Obayashi stock remained flat at $6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.27. Obayashi has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

