ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00839474 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.