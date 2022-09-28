Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 141,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 667,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.73% and a negative net margin of 1,086.66%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

