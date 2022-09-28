Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.26

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and traded as low as $45.33. Onex shares last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 1,683 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ONEXF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Onex Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of ($207.00) million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.46%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

