Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.21. 534,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,507,444. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.