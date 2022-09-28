Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.00 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $80.00 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

