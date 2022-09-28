OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is Merlin Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Merlin Capital LLC raised its holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the period. OrganiGram comprises approximately 3.9% of Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of OrganiGram worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Commerce Bank bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OrganiGram by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in OrganiGram by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $294.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.59. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.29 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.97.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

