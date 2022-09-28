Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.15

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.04), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

