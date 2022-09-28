Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.15

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.04), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday.
Origin Enterprises Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68.
Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend
Origin Enterprises Company Profile
Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.
Further Reading
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.