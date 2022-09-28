Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $17.69 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 5.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Shares of BLK opened at $578.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $573.96 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

