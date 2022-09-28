Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Purchases Shares of 18,000 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 932,572 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 180,514 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

