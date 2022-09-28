Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $78.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Ovintiv stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

