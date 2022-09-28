Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day moving average is $169.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $361.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.02.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

