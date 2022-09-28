Page Arthur B Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Page Arthur B trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.9% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard stock opened at $286.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.46 and a 200-day moving average of $339.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $284.80 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $276.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

