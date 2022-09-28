Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.27

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 38133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $104,561,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $25,692,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $2,404,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $1,949,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

