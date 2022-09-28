Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 775.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.65 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 116.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 771,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 212.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 765,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 677,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after purchasing an additional 384,166 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

