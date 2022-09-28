Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.57. The stock had a trading volume of 101,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,971. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $365,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

